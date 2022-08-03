A potential heatwave for august could be on the way - will Glasgow see any of the nice weather?

With the summer well underway, and a recent heatwave that saw temperatures hit record highs in Glasgow, people across the country are craving more nice weather.

The Met Office has released a statement regarding rumours that the UK will get another heatwave in August, and whether we can expect more nice weather this summer.

So, will Glasgow be getting a heatwave?

Here’s everything you need to know about the current forecast.

What have the Met Office said?

Currently the Met Office has said that it does not see anything in their data to suggest another heatwave, like the July heatwave, is on the way.

However, some parts of the UK like the South East could see some hot weather over the weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “some southeastern areas of the country could reach their heatwave thresholds on Saturday and Sunday (30 and 31 July), with maximum temperatures of 28℃ to 30℃ possible in London and South East England”

“By Monday (1 August), the high temperatures are likely to be restricted to the far South East of England (again maximum temperatures of 28℃ to 30℃ are possible), with cooler air arriving across other parts of the UK.”

“Temperatures are then expected to be close to average for the remainder of the first week of August (highs of 20℃ to 25℃ in the South and the high teens in the north.”

Mr Morgan said these conditions were not unusual for the time of year.

What is the threshold for a heatwave in the UK?

According to the Met Office , for a heatwave to be declared a threshold must be met.

The UK heatwave threshold is described on the Met Office website as: “when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.”

The initial heatwave thresholds were calculated based on the 1981-2010 climatology of daily maximum temperature at the midpoint of the meteorological summer (15 July). In 2022, the Met Office updated the threshold.

The threshold for a heatwave temperature differs by county, with some areas in the southeast having a threshold of 28°C, while areas to the north and west have a threshold of 25°C.

What is the current weather forecast for Glasgow?

Today

Glasgow is expected to be cloudy with showers throughout. The best of the drier and brighter conditions will come later in the day.

Winds are expected to ease and feel fresher.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 19°C.

Tonight

Tonight will turn quite cloudy again during the evening with some rain developing around coastal areas.

Further showers are likely by dawn with a few clear spells and some mist.

Temperatures are expected to hit lows of 10°C.

Thursday

There will be a few showers and some sunshine throughout the morning. The day will be generally dry and sunny through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will feel cooler and are expected to hit highs of 17°C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday

This period will be bright with sunny spells and some showers on Friday.

Saturday will seem cloudier with some rain and strong winds in northern areas. Sunday will be mainly dry but feeling warmer.

What is the long range forecast for the UK?

Sunday 7 August - Tuesday 16 August

Most places are likely to see mainly settled weather at the start of this period. There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells across the country.

The cloudy weather will likely remain in the north on Sunday with outbreaks of rain or drizzle with some sunny spells and possible.

The settled conditions are likely to spread to northern areas over the start of the week and the chance of rain will reduce.

Temperatures are expected to be generally above average and feel very warm or even hot in central and southern parts.

Further into this period there is a chance of some rain in the north but generally the weather is expected to stay dry on the whole.

Temperatures will remain above average widely and further spells of very warm weather are possible.

Wednesday 31 August - Wednesday 17 August

The settled weather conditions from the start of August are expected to continue at the beginning of this period. However, there is a chance of some bouts of unsettled weather in the middle of the month.