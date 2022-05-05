The Met Office has confirmed that temperatures are set to rise as we move into summer - but will there be a heatwave?

The summer months are just around the corner, bringing the promise of nicer weather and some periods of warmer temperatures.

Recent news from the Met Office suggesting that a heatwave could hit parts of the UK.

So, will Glasgow be hit by a potential heatwave?

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest updates from the Met Office.

What is a heatwave?

According to the Met Office website a UK heatwave can only happen if a specific threshold is met, which is: “when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.”

The temperature threshold for a heatwave differs from city to city throughout the whole of the UK, reflecting the climate difference across them.

The initial heatwave thresholds were calculated based on the 1981-2010 climatology of daily maximum temperature at the midpoint of the meteorological summer (15 July).

This year, the Met Office updated the threshold. The revised thresholds will use the 1991-2020 averaging period introduced in January 2022.

The threshold for a heatwave temperature differs by county, with some areas in the southeast having a threshold of 28C, while areas to the north and west have a threshold of 25C.

Will the heatwave hit Glasgow?

The warmer weather is forecast to hit in the middle of the month, however, temperatures are expected to rise as soon as this weekend.

While there may be some areas that see warmer weather, for most places it is unlikely that the warmer weather will reach the threshold of three consecutive days of warmer weather in order to be considered an official heatwave.

What is the weather forecast for Glasgow?

Friday 6 May

Overnight rain is expected to clear throughout the morning, leaving the rest of the day mainly dry. There will be some warm sunshine breaking through in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 17°C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

The weekend is expected to be sunny and feel pleasantly warm. However, there is a chance of rain on Monday.

What is the long-range weather forecast for the UK?

Tuesday 10 May - Thursday 19 May

It will be mostly cloudy across the northwest areas of the UK with some showers throughout the period. However, brighter and sunnier spells are forecast to break through at times.

Southern and eastern areas will see mostly dry weather within the period with sun breaking through feeling very warm at times.

Northern areas may experience some light winds with temperatures remaining average for this time of year.

Towards the end of this period there will be a general chance to lower pressure, particularly for northern areas, which may see conditions unsettle bringing some showers with it.

Thursday 19 May - Thursday 2 June

For the second half of May conditions may become more unsettled bringing showers of rain for most areas.