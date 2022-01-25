Some parts of the United Kingdom are set for several centimetres of snow and biting cold temperatures at the beginning of February.

The UK is bracing itself for heavy snow and temperatures low as -10°C at the beginning of February.

The conditions are the result of a weather system moving southwards from the Arctic.

The snow will begin to fall to the north of Glasgow near Fortwilliam in the early hours of Monday January 31.

Glasgow will not escape the snowfall as, according to weather experts WXCharts, the city will wake up to the white stuff at breakfast time.

The snowfall is expected to last right up until lunchtime on Monday.

Whilst the snow may have subsided, the temperatures will continue to drop to below freezing with one area close to Fortwilliam expected to see thermometers plummet to as low as -10°C.

Whilst Glasgow will not be as cold as this people living and working in the city should expect temperatures as low as -4°C.

The temperature in Glasgow is expected to remain below freezing through to Wednesday January 12.

The rest of the week is set to be dry and conditions look like they could return for what is said to be average at this time of year.

Strathclyde weather forecast

Monday January 24 - Friday January 28

Headline:

Patchy rain over Argyll. Drier and brighter elsewhere.

Today:

A dry day across the Central Belt southwards with a few bright or sunny spells. Cloudier over Argyll with occasional light rain. Fresh southwesterly winds over the isles, easing later. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight:

A mainly cloudy night with patchy rain continuing across Argyll. Drier elsewhere with a few clear intervals. Light southwesterly winds. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Tuesday:

Cloudy over Argyll with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Drier elsewhere and staying rather cloudy then some light rain will spread southeast in the evening. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: