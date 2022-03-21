It could be a case of goodbye April showers and hello April sunshine.

A heatwave is on its way to parts of the United Kingdom, according to some weather experts.

Senior meteorologist at the British Weather Services, Jim Dale said it’s possible that some parts of the UK could see temperatures as high as 27°C and 28°C.

"I think hot weather could come in fairly early as far as April is concerned perhaps,” said Mr. Dale,

“I know March is the start of spring but I think we’re probably going to get properly into April before we start to see the searing sort of temperatures."

He added: "I wouldn’t be surprised to see 26°C, 27°C, 28°C in the middle of April.

"Longer-term, given what’s happening globally in terms of the temperature profiles in the southern hemisphere and what’s also happening in the United States, I would not be surprised if we started to see some big highlights - in whichever direction it goes, either cold or hot.”

Will there be a heatwave in Glasgow in April 2022?

Long-term weather forecasts always come with the caveat that they are subject to change and are not always 100 per cent accurate.

Glasgow will have more than its fair share of sunshine in April however, the temperatures look set be slightly above average for this time of year, according to AccuWeather.

The high temperature for each day of April in Glasgow is expected to be between 10°C and 15°C - the average high and low temperatures for Glasgow in April is 12°C and 4°C respectively, according to the Met Office.

A view of the sun rising over Glasgow from Baljaffray. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

What is the weather forecast for Glasgow for next few days?

Tonight:

Staying dry and it will be rather cloudy during the first part of the night then longer clear periods developing later. Quite cold with light southeasterly winds. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Tuesday:

It will be a dry and bright day with sunny spells. A chilly start then becoming unseasonably warm by the afternoon. Light southeasterly breeze. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

High pressure close by will keep settled weather for the rest of the week. So all parts staying dry with sunny spells and mostly light winds. (Source: the Met Office)

UK long range weather forecast (Saturday March 26 - Monday April 4)

“High pressure will continue to dominate through the majority of this period, bringing dry and settled conditions for most, though it is likely to be cloudier across the far north with some rain and drizzle at times,” say the Met Office.

“Some localised mist and fog is possible overnight, but will retreat to windward coasts by day.

“Daytime temperatures are likely to be above average at first, when it will feel warm in the prolonged spring sunshine, but will decline slowly through the period, with a low chance of significantly colder weather spreading from the north for a time.

“It could be windy at times in the north, with generally lighter winds for other parts of the United Kingdom.

UK long range weather forecast including Easter holidays (Tuesday April 5 - Tuesday April 19)

“Turning more unsettled during early April, with showers or longer periods of rain,” say the Met Office.

“These showers are likely to be heavy at times, with hail and thunder.

“Drier and more settled spells are still possible but are likely to be more short-lived than in late March.