Met Office issues snow alert for Glasgow and rest of Scotland except eastern parts including Edinburgh.

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of snow for Glasgow and other parts of Scotland.

The alert was issued on Friday and is valid from 5.00pm on Saturday to 3.00pm on Sunday.

“Frequent and occasionally heavy snow showers are expected on Saturday night and Sunday, and combined with strong westerly winds will lead to blizzard conditions and drifting snow on higher routes across Highland,” reads the warning on the Met Office website.

“Accumulations of 2 to 5 cm are possible in places, with 10 to 15 cm accumulating on routes above 300 metres.

“Icy patches will be an additional hazard, more especially across western coastal areas,” the Met Office added.

What to expect

- Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Meanwhile, another Met Office weather warning of snow and ice affecting Glasgow is valid between 3.00pm and 11:59pm on Friday.

“Wintry showers will continue for the rest of the day before easing towards midnight with icy patches forming on untreated surfaces,” say the Met Office.

“Snow showers will lead to a slight covering of snow in places, with a few cm possible on higher routes.”

What to expect:

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Strathclyde weather forecast

Friday February 4 - Tuesday February 8

Headline:

Cold with fresh to strong winds and wintry showers.

Today:

Wintry showers, quite frequent across most, and heavy at times bringing the risk of hail and thunderstorms to the west. Best of the limited shelter in and around Glasgow. Cold in fresh to strong west to northwest winds. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Tonight:

Wintry showers during the evening, mainly early and across Argyll. Cloud thickening from west late in the night, bringing some snow and rain towards dawn. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Saturday:

Dull, wet morning with snow initially to quite low levels. Gradually turning drier through the afternoon with best chance of some late brightness from the Central Belt northwards. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: