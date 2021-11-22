UK Snow - Glasgow set for sub-zero temperatures and snow by end of week

The temperatures in and around Glasgow are set to fall below zero over the coming days and some are predicting snow.

It will feel significantly colder in Glasgow and other parts of Strathclyde in the coming days.

The soon to be here sub-zero temperatures could bring some snowfall say some experts.

Elsewhere, to the north of Glasgow, Fort William and other parts of the Scottish Highlands, are virtually guaranteed some snowfall over the next seven days.

Strathclyde weather forecast

Monday November 22 to Friday November 26

Today (Monday)

Dry, bright morning with sunny spells. It will become cloudy this afternoon and there may be a little drizzle over north Argyll this evening. Light northwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight:

Most places will have a dry and mainly cloudy night. Thicker cloud over parts of Argyll will produce some drizzly showers. Not as cold as last night. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Tuesday:

It will continue to be mainly dry and rather cloudy. There will be some brighter interludes and the odd light shower. Freshening westerly winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Some sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday with scattered showers, turning wintry over hills. Strengthening northwest winds and turning much colder. Cloudy on Friday with more persistent rain and hill snow.

UK long range weather forecast

(Saturday November 26 to Monday December 6)

Windy for many over the weekend with a risk of severe gales, especially in west.

Many places will see a mixture of sunshine, showers and longer periods of rain which could turn wintry, mainly over hills in the north.

Overnight frost and patchy ice likely where skies are clear.

As the period continues winds are generally from the north or northwest allowing unsettled and cold conditions to persist.

High pressure is likely to sit to the south of the UK, so rain and showers are more likely in the north, these could be wintry on high ground and perhaps at lower levels at times.

Likely drier in the south and rather cold at times, with overnight frost and fog often slow to clear.

UK long range weather forecast

(Tuesday December 7 to Tuesday December 21,

A generally northwesterly airflow looks set to continue for much of this period, with the most changeable conditions likely to be in the north of the UK.

Spells of rain and possibly strong winds are likely across the north, these interspersed with showers and periods of more settled weather.

In the south high pressure is likely to remain close by, giving a good deal of settled and dry weather.

Temperatures will be varied overall with longer mild spells being punctuated by shorter colder spells, with some wintry weather also possible with a risk of snow and ice in the north.