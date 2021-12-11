A yellow status weather warning of wind has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Strathclyde.

Wind gusts of more than 40mph are set to be visited upon Glasgow on Sunday evening, the Met Office has confirmed.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area of pressure, which if officially declared a storm will be called Corrie, is moving from the south-east area of the Atlantic Ocean.

The storm will move its way north eastwards across Ireland before arriving in Scotland on Sunday.

The Met Office has two separate weather warnings for wind in Scotland.

The first warning is valid between 9.00pm on Sunday through to 6.00am on Monday.

This weather alert applies to Highlands and Eilean Siar (Na h-Eileanan Siar and Highland) and Strathclyde (Argyll and Bute).

The second weather warning is valid between midnight on Sunday through to midday on Monday.

This alert applies to Highlands and Eilean Siar (Highland) and Orkney and Shetland (Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands).

Some experts have suggested that this weather system has the potential to be worse than Storm Arwen which caused havoc for thousands of people in parts of Scotland and north east England at the end of November.

Arwen caused at least three fatalities and numerous power outages.

Neither of the two weather warnings apply to Glasgow at this time but this could change.

Glasgow is set for stormy weather on Sunday evening.

Glasgow weather forecast:

Tonight:

Any rain soon clearing east this evening, leaving much of the night dry with well broken cloud. The odd shower possible, mainly in Argyll. Winds will ease. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Sunday:

A mainly dry and bright morning, but cloud thickening from the south with patchy rain developing through the afternoon. Turning very windy in the evening with blustery showers. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: