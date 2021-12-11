Wind gusts of more than 40mph are set to be visited upon Glasgow on Sunday evening, the Met Office has confirmed.
The area of pressure, which if officially declared a storm will be called Corrie, is moving from the south-east area of the Atlantic Ocean.
The storm will move its way north eastwards across Ireland before arriving in Scotland on Sunday.
The Met Office has two separate weather warnings for wind in Scotland.
The first warning is valid between 9.00pm on Sunday through to 6.00am on Monday.
This weather alert applies to Highlands and Eilean Siar (Na h-Eileanan Siar and Highland) and Strathclyde (Argyll and Bute).
The second weather warning is valid between midnight on Sunday through to midday on Monday.
This alert applies to Highlands and Eilean Siar (Highland) and Orkney and Shetland (Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands).
Some experts have suggested that this weather system has the potential to be worse than Storm Arwen which caused havoc for thousands of people in parts of Scotland and north east England at the end of November.
Arwen caused at least three fatalities and numerous power outages.
Neither of the two weather warnings apply to Glasgow at this time but this could change.
Glasgow weather forecast:
Tonight:
Any rain soon clearing east this evening, leaving much of the night dry with well broken cloud. The odd shower possible, mainly in Argyll. Winds will ease. Minimum temperature 3 °C.
Sunday:
A mainly dry and bright morning, but cloud thickening from the south with patchy rain developing through the afternoon. Turning very windy in the evening with blustery showers. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:
Winds soon easing on Monday, then bright with a few showers, mainly across Argyll. Windy and mild with outbreaks of rain on Tuesday. Bright and breezy with scattered showers Wednesday.
(Source: The Met Office)