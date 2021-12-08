Some bookmakers have cut the odds of a white Christmas for Glasgow.

The change from 10/3 to 3/1 comes just as the tail end of Storm Barra moves away from Great Britain.

Although not quite as severe as Storm Arwen, Storm Barra did see the Met Office issue yellow snow warnings, one of those places being Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the long-term weather forecast for the United Kingdom from Wednesday December 22 and January 5, the Met Office said: “Going into the Christmas period, temperatures are most likely to be close to normal for the time of year, although some colder spells remain possible.

“It is likely to become more settled around Christmas and towards New Year with increased chance of overnight frost and fog during clearer spells.”

A member of the public walks through the snow in Victoria Park in Glasgow on February 9, 2021.

Both Glasgow and Edinburgh have been backed into 3-1 favourites for a white Christmas by William Hill Bookmakers.

Betting on whether we would see a white Christmas has always been popular.

Traditionally declaring a White Christmas required a single snowflake to fall on the MET Office operations centre in London.

However, since the building has been sold, the parameters on which a white Christmas is classed changed.

Now all that is needed to declare a white Christmas is the observation of a single snowflake falling in the 24 hours of December 25, at one of 13 major UK airports.

William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams said: “We continue to monitor this market very closely indeed, having seen a huge spike in interest in light of recent snow on the ground, and more on the way.”

“It never ceases to amaze us how popular this particular festive flutter has become.”