Here’s a breakdown of all the latest updates from the Met Office for Glasgow today.

Recent weather for Glasgow has been hard to keep up with.

As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.

So, what will the weather be like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for today?

Today looks set to be cloudy with a small chance of sunshine throughout the day.

The sun may show itself, but this isn’t due to happen until around 7/8pm tonight.

The heat will reach a high of 19C by this evening, and this is when we will see most of the sunshine.

Temperatures are set to remain well into double figures as we head through the night.

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Today:

Rather cloudy start with an area of rain covering most of the area. However a mix of brighter spells and scattered showers will soon feed from the northwest, reaching all late morning. Showers dwindling towards early evening. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Tonight:

Majority staying dry with clear spells, however always cloudier across Argyll where a few scattered showers develop, chiefly around Isles and coasts and towards dawn. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Saturday:

Generally dry with bright and sunny spells. Temperatures lifting into low 20’s again towards Glasgow. However a few scattered showers may develop late in the day across western areas. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Mostly dry and increasingly sunny. Afternoon highest lifting day by day, particularly across southern areas.

What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?

15-24 July

On Friday, England and Wales can expect to see dry and sunny conditions with light winds, while across Scotland and Northern Ireland, scattered showers are likely.

Through the weekend and early next week, sunny and dry conditions will prevail for most under the influence of high pressure, though showers and stronger winds are likely across the northwest at times.

Thundery showers are occasionally possible in the south and southwest too. Away from the northwest, temperatures will rise through the weekend, with most areas becoming very warm or hot by Sunday, with the potential for a very hot spell in parts of central, south, or east England.

25 July-8 August

The latter part of this period may then see cooler and more widely unsettled conditions returning across the UK.

After a spell of more changeable conditions for many areas, high pressure will likely bring more settled weather again to the south and southwest.

This may extend more widely across the UK, bringing generally fine weather for most, however the northwest will continue to see the majority of any cloud and rain.

Temperatures will likely be above average for most, especially in the south, with the potential for it to be hot across England and Wales.