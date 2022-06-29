Andy Murray is one of the most successful Scottish tennis players in history.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Murray has taken to the court at Wimbledon once again this year.

This is Andy Murray’s 14th appearance at the tournament and has been off to a strong start after defeating Australia’s James Duckworth in the opening round.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tennis player first took to the court at 4:45pm on Monday 27 June on the centre court.

Murray won 3-1 in his match against Duckworth.

The set results were 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The match finished at 9:35pm.

He is set to take to the tennis court on Wednesday.

So how many titles has Andy Murray won?

Here’s everything you need to know about the tennis player.

Who is Andy Murray?

Sir Andrew Barron Murray OBE OLY is a British professional tennis player from Scotland.

He was born on 15 May 1987 in Glasgow. He kicked off his career as a professional in 2005.

Murray married Kim Sears, daughter of player-turned-coach Nigel Sears, on 11 April 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral in his hometown, with the reception at his Cromlix House hotel.

The couple resides in Surrey with their son and three daughters. Their youngest daughter was born in March 2021.

When did Andy Murray go pro?

Andy Murray went pro in 2005. Murray began 2005 ranked 407 in the world. He was later forced to take three months off due to a back injury sustained when he was in South America.

He was originally coached by his mother Judy Murray alongside his older brother Jamie Murray.

Andy Murray moved to Barcelona at age 15 to train at the Sánchez-Casal Academy.

In 2006 Andy Murray completed his first full circuit and teamed up with Brad Gilbert.

At the SAP Open in San Jose in February 2006, Murray defeated a top ten player for the first time, Andy Roddick.Murray went on to claim the title defeating No. 11 Lleyton Hewitt.

As a result, Murray became the British number one, and ended Tim Henman’s seven-year run.

He began his professional career around the time Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal established themselves as the two dominant players in men’s tennis.

Murray had immediate success on the ATP Tour, making his top 10 debut in 2007 aged 19.

Murray saw quick success as a professional Tennis player and by 2010, Murray alongside Novak Djokovic had separated themselves from the rest of men’s tennis.

The two youngsters had joined Federer and Nadal in the Big Four, the group of players who dominated men’s tennis during the 2010s.

Murray was ranked in the top 10 for all but one month from July 2008 through October 2017, and finished no lower than No. 4 in eight of the nine year-end rankings during that span.

How Many times has he won Wimbledon?

Andy Murray has won the Wimbledon tournament twice in his career. He won his first title in 2013, and made it to the final the year before.

When Murray won in 2013 it had been 76 years since Fred Perry won the men’s singles titles at Wimbledon.

His opponent in the final would be Novak Djokovic who was seeded first for the tournament with Murray second.

It was the first of three consecutive finals for the Serb, who had previously lifted the trophy in 2011 and would go on to have incredible success at the All England Club, but 2013 was all about Andy as he won in straight sets (6-4, 7-5, 6-4) to be crowned champion.

Andy Murray went on to gain his second Wimbledon win in 2016. Just like in 2013 it was a straight sets victory for the Scot who won 6-4, 7-6 and 7-6 to bag his second and, to date, last Wimbledon men’s singles title.

From 2013 to 2016 Murray made it to another six major finals.

How many Grand Slam titles has he won?

Andy Murray recovered from an injury setback ahead of making his return to SW19

Andy Murray has won three Grand Slam singles titles in his career. Two of the titles were won at WImbledon in 2013 and 2016.

He won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2012.

What other events has he won?

Murray was ranked world number one by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 41 weeks, and finished as the year-end number one in 2016.

Murray made history in 2015 when he won the Davis Cup for Great Britain after defeating Belgium’s David Goffin. It was the first time Great Britain had won since 1936.

Murray won 6-3 7-5 6-3 to give the visitors an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five match final.

He has also won two gold medals in his career.

The first time being at the 2012 games where he defeated Roger Federer in straight sets to win the gold medal in the men’s singles final, becoming the first British singles champion in over 100 years. The second was in the 2016 Summer games, this made him the only player male or female to win two Olympic gold medals in singles.