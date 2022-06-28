Andy Murray used a rare underarm serve during his first round match against James Duckworth - will we see it again when he takes on John Isner?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will face number 20 seed and American tennis player, John Isner, in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

This is the 14th appearance at SW19 for the Scot, and he is off to a strong start after defeating James Duckworth in the opening round of the tournament on Monday.

Murray arrived at the tournament after recovering from an abdominal injury.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Murray of Great Britain wins in his match against James Duckworth of Australia (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

This is not the first time that this has happened in recent years where the player seems to have picked up multiple injuries.

However, it seems that the 35 year old is back in fighting form and ready to take on round two of the tournament.

So, when is Andy Murray next expected to take to the court?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming order of play.

When is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon kicked off on Monday 27 June 2022 and is set to conclude on Sunday 10 July.

This is the first time the tournament will be played over 14 days and include play on the Middle Sunday.

When is Andy Murray next playing?

Andy Murray will next play in the second round of the tournament where he will take on John Isner. The match is scheduled for tomorrow however a time and a court have yet to be confirmed.

Can I still get tickets?

Extra tickets and resale tickets for the tournament will be released on the day of the match. You will be put into a queue to view the ticket availability if there is any.

You can find out more on the official Wimbledon website .

What happened in Andy Murray’s first match of Wimbledon 2022?

Andy Murray first took to the court at 4:45pm on Monday 27 June on the centre court.

Murray won 3-1 in his match against James Duckworth from Australia.

The set results were 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The match finished at 9:35pm.

How to watch live?

As usual Wimbledon has been broadcast extensively on the BBC with live coverage from Day One of the tournament all the way through until the end.

Fans will also be able to catch the coverage on BBC iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport app, and the BBC Sport website.

If you can’t watch throughout the day the Today at Wimbledon highlights show is broadcast on BBC Two and across the BBC digital platforms at 8:30pm.

Who is Andy Murray?

Sir Andrew Barron Murray OBE OLY is a British professional tennis player from Scotland.

He was born on 15 May 1987 in Glasgow. He kicked off his career as a professional in 2005.

He was ranked world number one by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 41 weeks, and finished as the year-end number one in 2016.

Throughout his career he has won three Grand Slam singles titles, two at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. He won one at the US Open in 2012, and has reached eleven major finals.

Murray was ranked in the top 10 for all but one month from July 2008 through October 2017, and finished no lower than number four in eight of the nine year-end rankings during that span.

Who is John Isner?

John Robert Isner is an American professional tennis player.

Isner has been ranked as high as world number eight in singles and number 19 in doubles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

At the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, he played the longest professional tennis match in history.

The game consisted of five sets and 183 games. Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut and the game lasted 11 hours and five minutes, and was played over the course of three days.

John Isner also holds the record for hitting the ATP’s fastest "official" serve ever and third-fastest on record in tennis at 157.2 mph or 253 km/h during his first-round 2016 Davis Cup match.

What is the order of play for the tournament?