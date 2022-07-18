Here’s a breakdown of all the latest updates from the Met Office for Glasgow today.

Recent weather for Glasgow has been hard to keep up with.

As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.

So, what will the weather be like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for today?

Today looks set to be cloudy with a small chance of sunshine throughout the day.

The sun may show itself, but this isn’t due to happen until around 7/8pm tonight.

The heat will reach a high of 19C by this evening, and this is when we will see most of the sunshine.

Temperatures are set to remain well into double figures as we head through the night.

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Today

Today will feel very warm with mostly unbroken sunshine. There will be light winds for most areas.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 28 °C.

Tonight

The evening will start sunny but high cloud will develop later. Conditions will be dry and mild throughout the night.

Minimum temperature 18°C.

Tuesday

Variable amounts of cloud with some bright or sunny intervals and scattered showers. Turning drier later in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday

Some heavy rain will be possible aacross eastern parts of the area on Wednesday. The rest of the week will be cooler with some winds building. There will be some showers with bright spells breaking through.

What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?

Friday 22 July - Sunday 31 July

There will be a generally dry start to this period with some sunny intervals expeced on Friday.

However, it is likely that there will be some local showers throughout. As we move into the weekend weather conditions may become more unsettled with longer spells of rain developing more widley.

Temperatures are expected to be close to average for this time of the year.

Further into this period fine and dry weather is likely to arrive as high pressure will build over the UK.

Southern areas may become very warm again with much of the northern areas seeing temperatures close to normal.

As we come to the end of July the conditiosn may become more unsettled.

Monday 1 August - Monday 15 August

A widespread shift to more unsettled conditions will occure for most of the UK at the beginning of this period. However, there will still be some decent sized dry spells.