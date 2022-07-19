Here’s a breakdown of all the latest updates from the Met Office for Glasgow today.

Recent weather for Glasgow has been hard to keep up with.

As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.

So, what will the weather be like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for today?

Today is set to be another dry and sunny day.

The Met Office amber weather warning is still in place until midnight tonight so special care is advised.

Temperatures across the region are expected to reach highs of 30 °C and stay warm throughout the night.

Tonight will continue to be mainly dry with some cloud developing as we progress into the night, however there will be some clear spells.

The temperature will remain warm but feel cooler than previous nights. Temperatures are expected to hit lows of 11 °C.

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Wednesday

Wednesday will be another dry and bright day with sunshine over the Glasgow areas. Hwoever, temperatures will drop dramatically and feel much cooler than the beginning of the week.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 19 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

Thursday and Friday will continue to be dry and bright, however, there may be some scattered showers throughout the region.

Saturday will kick off with a dry start, but as the day progress cloud will develop and rain will spread across the region.

What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?

Friday 22 July - Sunday 31 July

There will be a generally dry start to this period with some sunny intervals expeced on Friday.

However, it is likely that there will be some local showers throughout. As we move into the weekend weather conditions may become more unsettled with longer spells of rain developing more widley.

Temperatures are expected to be close to average for this time of the year.

Further into this period fine and dry weather is likely to arrive as high pressure will build over the UK.

Southern areas may become very warm again with much of the northern areas seeing temperatures close to normal.

As we come to the end of July the conditiosn may become more unsettled.

Monday 1 August - Monday 15 August

A widespread shift to more unsettled conditions will occure for most of the UK at the beginning of this period. However, there will still be some decent sized dry spells.