Here’s a breakdown of all the latest updates from the Met Office for Glasgow today.

Recent weather for Glasgow has been hard to keep up with.

As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.

So, what will the weather be like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for today?

Today

There will be variable amonts of cloud with some bright or sunny intervals throughout the day. Glasgow will remain mostly dry for the day.

There will be some moderate winds.

Temperatures will feel cooler and are expected to hit highs of 18°C.

The evening will be dry and bright with sunny spells breaking through. Clear spells will continue overnight before temperatures begin to dip and cloud and rain develops.

The early hours of will feel chillier than temperatures of late.

Temperatures are expected to hit lows of 7°C.

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Saturday

Saturday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the morning then a dier afternoon with brisk winds picking up.

Temperatures will feel cooler and are expected to hit highs of 18°C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

This period will seem cloudier with some rain and strong winds in northern areas for Sunday and early monday.

The remainder of this period will be mainly dry and increasingly bright then sunny with temperatures trending up. Conditions may feel quite breezy at times.

What is the long range forecast for the UK?

Sunday 7 August - Tuesday 16 August

Most places are likely to see mainly settled weather at the start of this period. There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells across the country.

The cloudy weather will likely remain in the north on Sunday with outbreaks of rain or drizzle with some sunny spells and possible.

The settled conditions are likely to spread to northern areas over the start of the week and the chance of rain will reduce.

Temperatures are expected to be generally above average and feel very warm or even hot in central and southern parts.

Further into this period there is a chance of some rain in the north but generally the weather is expected to stay dry on the whole.

Temperatures will remain above average widely and further spells of very warm weather are possible.

Wednesday 31 August - Wednesday 17 August

The settled weather conditions from the start of August are expected to continue at the beginning of this period. However, there is a chance of some bouts of unsettled weather in the middle of the month.