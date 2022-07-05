Here’s a breakdown of all the latest updates from the Met Office for Glasgow today.

Recent weather for Glasgow has been hard to keep up with.

As is common with the UK it seems that summer time tends to bring lovely weather as well as rain and potential thunderstorms.

So, what will the weather be like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about all the latest updates from the Met Office.

What is the weather forecast for today?

Friday will be mostly cloudy with some passing showers throughout.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 18°C.

As we move into the evening there will be a high chance of rain later and temperatures will hit lows of 13°C.

What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week?

Wednesday

Wednesday will bring cloudy weather and outbreaks of rain and some misty conditions that are set to break out in the afternoon.

Temperatures will hit highs of 15°C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

More clouds are forecast for the remainder of the week and as we move into the weekend. Some days will feel breezy with some small showers at times.

Saturday has the potential for some sunshine.

Temperatures will hit highs of 19°C throughout this period.

What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?

Saturday 9 July to Monday 18 July

This period is set to begin with fine weather for southern and eastern areas in the UK with high pressure extending to the southwest. However, showers are still possible.

Cloud is forecast to increase in the northwest with outbreaks of rain.

Temperatures will feel warm with light winds in southern areas but will be normal temperatures for other areas of the UK.

Weather conditions may become more widely settled for most of the UK as we close out this period, however, northern areas are likely to see some spells of rain.

Temperatures will be widely above average, especially across the south, with a possibility of very warm or hot spells at times for England and Wales.

Tuesday 19 July to Tuesday 2 August

Met Office reports that higher pressure is likely to continue and bring settled conditions throughout the rest of July which may extend across the UK.

However, there is the chance of some less settled weather at the beginning of this period with northern areas likely to continue seeing showers that may extend to southern areas.

The Met Office also reports that we may see some very warm or hot conditions at times, however this is most likely for England and Wales.