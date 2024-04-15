These are the best performing state high schools in West Dunbartonshire, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

The top rated West Dunbartonshire high school in terms of academic attainment in 2023 was Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School who ranked 180th in Scotland, down from their place as the 111th school on a national level in 2022. In 2022 the school saw 42% of their pupils achieve a minimum of five Highers, in 2023 this was down to 34%.

These exam tables do not take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the quality of the teaching staff, the quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from West Dunbartonshire Council or a myriad of other factors that make up a good, well-rounded education. The exam results emphasise an attainment gap between schools in affluent areas of Glasgow and those serving areas in the city with high incidence of childhood poverty.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above , such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

1 . Our Lady and Saint Patrick's High School Ranked 1st in West Dunbartonshire and 180th in Scotland. 34% of pupils achieved 5 Highers or more in 2023. 1,013 pupils attended the school. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Clydebank High School Clydebank was ranked 2nd in West Dunbartonshire and 214th in Scotland. 31% of pupils achieved 5 Highers or more. 1,194 pupils attended the school.

3 . Dumbarton Academy Dumbarton was ranked 3rd in West Dunbartonshire and 245th in Scotland. 28% of pupils achieved 5 Highers or more. 691 pupils achieved 5 Highers or more.