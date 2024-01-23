West End park named 'Local Nature Reserve' as Southside, North, and East to see new green space designations
A total of nine new Local Nature Reserves have been set up across Glasgow
Bingham's Pond has been designated as a 'local nature reserve' - a protected area in which Glaswegians can enjoy nature.
It's one of nine new Local Nature Reserves (LNR) set up in Glasgow - amounting to 82 hectares of new protected and dedicated green space. It's one of several new nature spots in the West End - including Dawsholm Park and Cleddans Burn in Drumchapel.
LNRs are protected areas of land designated by a local authority because of their special natural interest and/or educational value.
Glasgow already has 12 LNRs including locations like the Cathkin Braes, Hogganfield Park and Hamiltonhill Claypits.
Nine additional areas, including four within the Seven Lochs Wetland Park, have now been designated as LNRs as part of the council's ongoing environmental efforts. In total an additional 82 hectares of land in Glasgow has been designated as nature reserves to for the good of wildlife and residents.
They include:-
- An extra 7.5 hectares at Commonhead Moss
- 4.5ha at Festival Park, Govan
- 16ha at Cleddans Burn, Drumchapel, which includes Drumry Wood
- 15ha at Hurlet Hill (beside Hurlethill Plantation)
- Almost 10ha at Todd's Well, Easterhouse
- An additional 3.4ha at Cardowan Moss, Garthamlock, where over 52ha have been an LNR since 2006
- Almost 16ha extra at Dawsholm Park, Maryhill, where around 27ha have been an LNR since 2007
- An additional 7ha at Bishop's Loch, where 25h have been an LNR since 1995
- 2.2ha at Bingham's Pond, Kelvinside
Councillor Angus Millar, Glasgow's convener for climate, said: "I'm delighted to confirm the designation of nine further Local Nature Reserves for Glasgow."
He added: "Designating additional land as Local Nature Reserves is a vital part of our response to the climate and ecological emergency, protecting local natural habitats and helping to preserve safe and responsible access to nature for Glasgow's citizens.
"It has been shown that connecting with nature is great for our physical and mental wellbeing and can enhance our quality of life - with urban environments being generally noisy and busy places, everyone needs greenspaces where they can get outdoors and experience nature."