What does Glasgow think of Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation? We asked Byres Road for their thoughts

We travelled to Byres Road to gather public opinion on the First Minister’s shock resignation yesterday

By Kaitlin Wraight
3 minutes ago

Nicola Sturgeon resigned as First Minister of Scotland in a shock press conference. The announcement was made in a press conference at 11am yesterday at Bute House in Edinburgh.

Sturgeon, who has been involved in politics in some capicity since she was 16 years old 36 years ago. The First Minister has been in the position since 2014 when she took over from previous Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond. She was the first woman to hold the position.

She has led the party to victory in each election since. Sturgeon also led the campaign for a second Scottish independence referendum.

We stopped Toben on Byres Road to get his thoughts on Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation

We headed down to Byres Road to ask the public how they reacted when they heard the news of Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation as First Minister, and how they thought she’d done in the role.

GlasgowNicola SturgeonFirst Minister