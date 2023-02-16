We travelled to Byres Road to gather public opinion on the First Minister’s shock resignation yesterday

Nicola Sturgeon resigned as First Minister of Scotland in a shock press conference. The announcement was made in a press conference at 11am yesterday at Bute House in Edinburgh.

Sturgeon, who has been involved in politics in some capicity since she was 16 years old 36 years ago. The First Minister has been in the position since 2014 when she took over from previous Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond. She was the first woman to hold the position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has led the party to victory in each election since. Sturgeon also led the campaign for a second Scottish independence referendum.

We stopped Toben on Byres Road to get his thoughts on Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation