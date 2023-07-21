Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Viaplay pull out of Scottish football deal to spark blackout fears
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Banksy to gift Irn Bru margarita cocktails to late night exhibition visitors

The drinks are on Banksy for late night exhibition visitors.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:38 BST

Day tickets for Banksy’s hit show at GoMA may have sold out weeks ago, but anyone still wanting to catch Cut & Run, the exhibition which charts the renowned graffiti artist’s career, can now simply turn up late on Friday and Saturday nights for the Glasgow museum’s all-night sessions.

Visitors will come face to face with death itself - in the form of Banksy’s life size scythe-wielding Grim Reaper - which will be prowling Royal Exchange Square in a remote-controlled dodgem car to the tune of the Bee Gee’s ‘Stayin’ Alive’.

Most Popular

Friday and Saturday night walk-in visitors can also claim a drink courtesy of the artist at nearby Max’s Bar on Queen Street, which is serving free Irn-Bru Margaritas to anyone with a late-night show ticket.

Owner of Max’s Bar Dario Bernardi said: “We were obviously excited when Banksy‘s team asked us to develop an Irn Bru Margarita for guests to the Cut & Run exhibition - and with any major project we took it very seriously.

“Working with our suppliers, we were able to turn round the design, development and supply of our very own Irn Bru Margarita - The Banksy - and we can only hope that the real Banksy will be in to try one sometime!”

Related topics:Banksy