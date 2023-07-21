Banksy to gift Irn Bru margarita cocktails to late night exhibition visitors

The drinks are on Banksy for late night exhibition visitors.

Day tickets for Banksy’s hit show at GoMA may have sold out weeks ago, but anyone still wanting to catch Cut & Run, the exhibition which charts the renowned graffiti artist’s career, can now simply turn up late on Friday and Saturday nights for the Glasgow museum’s all-night sessions.

Visitors will come face to face with death itself - in the form of Banksy’s life size scythe-wielding Grim Reaper - which will be prowling Royal Exchange Square in a remote-controlled dodgem car to the tune of the Bee Gee’s ‘Stayin’ Alive’.

Friday and Saturday night walk-in visitors can also claim a drink courtesy of the artist at nearby Max’s Bar on Queen Street, which is serving free Irn-Bru Margaritas to anyone with a late-night show ticket.

Owner of Max’s Bar Dario Bernardi said: “We were obviously excited when Banksy‘s team asked us to develop an Irn Bru Margarita for guests to the Cut & Run exhibition - and with any major project we took it very seriously.