Work on George Square will not be accelerated so the main gathering point in the city centre can be ready for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year.

It was a firm no. MPs in the House of Commons Scottish Affairs Committee were scrutinising preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, taking place between 23 July and 2 August. Around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories will compete across four venues next summer, with a scaled-down programme that includes 10 sports and six para sports. The games have been hailed as an economic opportunity for the city and a bonanza for summer visitors.

In that context, it was surprising that council representatives would not entertain the suggestion that work on George Square - an 18 month project to update the main civic space in the city. MPs were told the square would open "just after" the 2026 games, which would not be allowed to "hinder" Glasgow's day-to-day business, which is an odd way to describe an international event that the city agreed to host and recently trumpeted when the mascot, Finnie, was revealed.

Rather than look to shave a month off the working schedule, to mobilise and ensure an opportunity is grasped, visitors to the city will be greeted by hoardings and can expect empty plinths if they attempt to congregate at Glasgow’s best-known public space, a significant and successful hub for visitors in the 2014 games and many international sporting events that have followed, including the UCI Cycling World Championships in August 2023.

When asked by Lib Dem MP Angus MacDonald why the project had not been accelerated, Head of Communities and Regulatory Services at Glasgow City Council Denise Hamilton said: “It’s a major infrastructure project which has taken years of planning to get to the point where there’s a spade in the ground where we are now.

"It's been years in the planning to get to the point where we are currently in the process of digging up the square and that, as anyone that's involved with major infrastructure project knows, it's not easy to change the final year of the project, given the amount of planning it's taken to get to this point."

“I think everyone’s disappointed the square’s not going to be available. But at the end of the process, we’ll have an amazing square for the people of Glasgow and people coming into Glasgow.

“I think if there was opportunities, they will have been scoped out. And unfortunately, the square will not be open at the time the Games will be here.”

When Mr MacDonald asked if there was something that could be done to get the project brought forward by a couple of months, Ms Hamilton said: “That’s not something I can comment on here today.

“As I say, it’s been years in the planning to get to the point where we are currently in the process of digging up the square and that, as anyone that’s involved with major infrastructure project knows, it’s not easy to change the final year of the project, given the amount of planning it’s taken to get to this point.”

Councillor Annette Christie, the sports convenor, said the council would not let the Commonwealth Games get in the way of the city's plans: "It was very important for the city council, although as enthusiastic as we are for welcoming the games, it would not hinder our day-to-day business and supporting our ambitions for the city and the people of the city, and that's why the works went ahead as planned."

Earlier in the meeting, Billy Garrett, the city's director of culture, tourism and events, said there would be no extra spending by the council for the Commonwealth Games: "The city, separate from any investment specifically around the games, is currently embarked on one of the biggest investment programmes in the country in terms of redeveloping the city centre - the Avenues project, the re-engineering of George Square. I think Glasgow will be more than ready to welcome visitors to the city come the summer of 2026."

The meeting highlighted a £4m-£5m infrastructure investment at sports facilities at Scotstoun, Tollcross and the Emirates arena.

The deal between the Commonwealth Games and the Scottish Government was for around £100m to be spent on the Games in Glasgow. In addition, £30m to £50m was projected to be raised from ticketing, sponsorship and broadcasting rights. Glasgow 2026 says £150 million of economic value added for the region.

500,000 tickets to be made available, there will be around 3,000 of the best athletes competing from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories that represent 2.5 billion people – one-third of the world’s population. It’s “not easy to change the final year of the project” so George Square will remain boarded up until the games and all that comes with it has passed by.