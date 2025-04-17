Women's Aid Boyz Only Programme tackles harmful masculinity and mental health
Women’s Aid South Lanarkshire & East Renfrewshire’s Boyz Only programme is a 6-session support which aims “to provide boys with a safe space to explore their gender and world view”.
It also explores how boys can change themselves, their behaviour and challenge those around them to help end inequality. It promotes self-care and gives time and attention to boys who perhaps have never been afforded an individual focus on themselves.
A spokesperson for Women’s Aid said: “In today’s society, boys and young men are expected to be masculine with unrealistic expectations. These expectations dictate how boys and men should act, think, and feel which ultimately negatively affects men, women, boys and girls. If we do not tackle this issue then gender based violence, misogyny, incel behaviour, gang culture and poor mental health will continue to rise, and everyone will be affected”.
Recent weeks have seen a renewed focus on the issue, following on from the release of Netflix’s Adolesence. The programme depicts the radicalisation of a young boy, who goes on to murder a female classmate.
Women’s Aid said that early intervention is essential to tackle boys and young men’s poor mental health.
It said: “Boys learn about how to be men through the role models in their lives’, social and cultural factors and through their own experiences. The social construct of masculine ideology begins at a young age and is defined as heterosexism, toughness, stoicism, lack of emotional sensitivity and self-sufficient attitudes. Potential issues of harmful masculinity arise when negative masculine beliefs are supported such as dominant and aggressive behaviours. Early intervention is essential to tackle poor mental health in boys and young men.”
Women’s Aid South Lanarkshire & East Renfrewshire are calling upon all organisations involving boys 11 years old and above to take part in the Boyz Only Programme - including sports clubs and groups.
Since the end of last year, 15 agencies have agreed to deliver the six sessions with further planned.
