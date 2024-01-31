Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scaraway Nursery School and charity North United Communities (NUC) will move into a £3.2 million community hub on land previously used by Glasgow School for the Deaf at Shapinsay Street.

The council’s education department – which hopes the facility will become the “new heart of the community” – is behind the plan.

It is being developed to help meet a Scottish Government pledge to increase free early learning and childcare.

An update was presented to members of the finance and audit committee.

Both the nursery and the NUC facility will be housed within distinctly separate areas in one building with some community accessible spaces located centrally within the hub which can also be used by the nursery.

The Lord Provost, and local councillor Jacquelin McLaren said: “It’s fantastic to have been given the go ahead for this vital resource. It’s something that’s badly needed and I’m so proud and excited that work is finally starting. It’s going to make a huge difference to the people living here.

“It’s going to be a flagship resource bringing together partners from the council’s education service, the Third Sector and Glasgow Caledonian University for the very first time.

“It’s something we can all be hugely proud of and I’m confident it will become the template for future, similar community assets.”