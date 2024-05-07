Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work to create the next Avenue in Glasgow city centre - the £5.827million Argyle Street West Avenue - will begin on Monday, May 13.

This Avenue will stretch from under the Kingston Bridge to the junction between Argyle Street, Jamaica Street and Union Street. It will bring significant improvement to the public realm through the introduction of high-quality pavements and roads, a new cycleway, trees, and - where possible - raingardens, which reduce flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Avenues programme will transform city centre streets and when complete will form a network of connected routes that are not only more attractive and accessible for all those who use them as places in which to live, work, shop, study or invest in, but are safer and more easily maintained.

The work on the Argyle Street West Avenue is expected to be complete in late Autumn 2025.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Neighbourhood Services and Assets at Glasgow City Council, said: “Cities across the world are going through a period of seismic change and the Avenues project is just one part of how we’re aiming to ensure Glasgow remains the thriving economic and cultural heart of Scotland that it’s been for well over a century.

“More space dedicated to people and greenery makes our city a more attractive place to spend time and money in, benefiting residents and businesses alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Argyle Street West Avenue will complement the really positive change taking place in that part of the city centre, such as the world class JPMorgan Chase building and other developments scheduled for the area.

“This is the type of project which has transformed other European cities over the last 50 years. But we’re catching up. It’s critical now that we do the hard work during these difficult times to ensure Glasgow flourishes for the next century.”

Argyle Street West Avenue