Argyle Street's History: The history of one of Glasgow's oldest streets in 8 pictures

As Glaswegians we grew up around Argyle Street, weekends spent trawling through Lewis’ or Debenham’s or Argyll Arcade - but how many of us actually know the early history of one of Glasgow’s oldest streets?
It dates back to the very beginnings of Glasgow, when the city was little more than a cathedral on a hill and some old market stalls around the Trongate.
Take a look below as we explore the history of Argyle Street in 8 retro pictures.
1. Westergait
The coronation tram passes the old Boots on the corner of Argyle Street in 1962. Argyle Street was originally known as Westergait, it led West from Trongate to the city's West Port, the western gate out of the city's walls, hence the name.
2. Growing with Glasgow
A night on the four corners, where Argyle Street meets Union Street, in 1962. Westergait was renamed in honour of the Duke of Argyll, shortly after they removed the West Port in 1751 due to the westward expansion of the city as it shifted to a more mercantile economy.
3. Central Glasgow's longest street
A rainy night on Argyle Street in 1960. It's the longest street in the city centre, running for 2.1 miles (3.4 km), running from Trongate right through into the West End.
4. Shopping street
A view down Argyle Street in 1962. The street forms the bottom part of Glasgow's 'Golden Z' in the pedestrianised section between Trongate and Queen Street. This section is the retail centre of town - much more shopper friendly than the top of the Z at Sauchiehall Street. For decades this has been the case with the St Enoch Centre and Argyle Arcade.
