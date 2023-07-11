Works to begin on two major Glasgow roads near Silverburn shopping centre

The road works are likely to cause delays and disruption in Pollok

It has been confirmed that two busy roads near to Silverburn shoppping centre are to close this week with drivers in and around the area set to face disruption.

Peat Road which is always busy is set to be reduced to one lane in each direction for “essential” work to the central reservation and the verge on Thursday, July 13 between 7.30am-5pm. During the same time frame, Braidcraft Road is to partly shut with the road having caused a headache in recent years after the instillation of bus lanes and other works having regularly taken place. It is also to be reduced to one lane in each direction as works similiar to those on Peat Road are carried out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both streets carry huge volumes of traffic each day as they are important in connect residents through Pollok whislt also carrying passengers on their way to and from Silverburn shopping centre.