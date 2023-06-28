Silverburn launches an in-door beach - just in time for the school holidays!

The new in-door beach opens as part of Silverburn’s Flamingo Funland this week!

A summer of ‘flamingo themed fun’ has landed at Glasgow’s Silverburn this summer, just in time for the school holidays.

From Monday June 26 to August 20, guests can take a selfie with three giant flamingos and kids can ‘flock to the golden sands of Flamingo Beach.’

Located in the main atrium, Flamingo Beach is open daily from 11am until 5pm with all proceeds going to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity (GCHC). The charity will also have a pop-up shop selling kids summer clothing and themed merchandise to raise funds for young patients and their families.

Throughout summer, guests can shop a wide range of flamingo themed products available in many Silverburn stores, and there is even a chance to win a £1,500 travel voucher, courtesy of Barrhead Travel Silverburn.

Tying in with the theme, there’s a ‘flamingo bingo trail’ - and kids can claim a treat from Guest Services on completion.

Situated at the Marks & Spencer end of the centre, Ocean Adventures is Silverburn’s brand new, underwater themed soft play complete with crawl-through submarine, whale hump slide and activity panels, providing limitless entertainment for little ones mid-shopping spree.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “We know how challenging it can be to keep children entertained for the full duration of the summer holidays, which is why we’ve created a full calendar of activities over the coming weeks.

“The latest upgrades to Silverburn including new soft furnishings, greenery and the Ocean Adventures play area, alongside our flamingo themed events are all part of our commitment to deliver the best possible guest experience.

“We can’t wait to see our guests enjoying what’s on offer during a bustling summer at Silverburn.”

Kirsten Watson, CEO, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity said: “We’re tickled pink to be involved with Flamingo Beach. The team at Silverburn are steadfast supporters of the charity, and we are incredibly grateful to benefit from their latest fun, creative and engaging fundraising activity.

“Donations will help children from across Scotland who are treated in hospital here in Glasgow, and I’d like to thank all of the visitors and volunteers who visit Flamingo Beach this summer.”

The indoor beach is now open for the summer!

Access to the beach costs £2.50 per child with all proceeds going to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.