Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain forecast for Glasgow

Heavy rain has been forecast across Glasgow today with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.

Persistent heavy rain is expected across the city this morning until 10am, and then from 9am today until 8am tomorrow there is a similar warning for Eastern parts of Scotland.

Journeys on public transport may be effected by the weather so you should plan ahead with your journey before heading out anywhere as spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.

It is also possible that a few homes and businesses could be flooded due to the rain.