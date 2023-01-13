The Glaswegian spent most of his life helping disabled people in the city find accessible accomodation and employment

A widower from Glasgow has won the keys to his dream countryside hideaway in the Lake District worth £2,500,000 along with £100,000 in cash as part of a prize draw that raised £850,000 for Dogs Trust.

Grant Carson (58) has won the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw - a beautifully finished five-bedroom farmhouse set in over eight acres of land offering incredible 360-degree panoramic views - just a short drive from Lake Windermere. The house comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. Grant’s winning bundle cost £100 for 850 entries to the draw.

Until last December, Grant had worked for a charity in Glasgow for 27 years, helping disabled people with all aspects of life - specialising in employment and accessible housing - but he recently decided to embark on a new career path as a freelance consultant helping organisations to meet the needs of disabled customers.

He has lived in his current 3-bedroom semi-detached house in Glasgow for 17 years. His wife Ruth passed away in 2011, the couple were childhood sweethearts and had been together for over 25 years, meeting at college when they were both teenagers.

Grant said he is now looking forward to getting a dog, which is something that was previously out of the question. Grant was diagnosed with chronic arthritis when he was just 7 years old, which means doing regular long walks could prove challenging, but he said as his new home is surrounded by such “idyllic countryside” and he can “definitely afford a dog walker” – it’s the perfect time to finally own a dog.

The Omaze team surprised Grant at his home in Glasgow to tell him he’d scooped the grand prize house.

Grant Carson won his dream home in the Lake District along with £100k in cash!

A stunned Grant said: “When the Omaze team rang my doorbell I couldn’t quite believe it at first, it’s not your average Friday night that someone comes to your door and tells you that you’ve won a £2,500,000 house! I’ve never really won anything before this, but now I might be one of the luckiest men in Scotland!

“I’ve just left my old job helping disabled people across Glasgow, which I had done for 27 years, so starting out as a freelance consultant was a big change, but this win has given me a financial security I’d never dreamed of, which means I can focus on my new venture helping organisations to meet the needs of disabled customers, with a lot less pressure.

“I love the Lake District, it’s one of the most beautiful places in the country, I’m still pinching myself that I actually own a house here. I’m not sure what I’ll do long-term yet, but I’m going to move in for a while and enjoy it. Whatever I decide, it’s a truly life changing win for me.

“Having worked at a charity for so long, I know first-hand how important it is to raise money, I think these Omaze draws are fantastic for the charitable sector.”

Grant is free to either live in the house, rent it out or sell it. If he does decide to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve more than £5,000 a month from rentals.

Situated in the heart of Lake District National Park, the house is surrounded by glorious scenery. Built north-south, the outdoor areas capture the day’s sunshine. There is a tree lined garden with an extended patio area built on original farmyard cobbles for Grant to explore. The house also comes with beautiful, wild hay meadows surrounded by rolling green hills.

The characterful, 6,000 sq ft,18th century property has been masterfully renovated to feature all mod cons and still retain its original features. The sitting room is set on original Lakeland stone flags, with window seats offering more picturesque views down the South Lakeland Valley.

The property in the Lake District Grant Carson won

An atrium style hallway leads into the hub of the home, an open plan, bespoke kitchen that sits on a Cumbrian oak floor leading onto a substantial dining area. An open fire in the living area adds to the cosy, welcoming feel of the house. The main bedroom celebrates the surrounding countryside through the triple aspect windows that provide a cascade of natural light. There is an ensuite bathroom, with twin wash basins, a freestanding tub with shower and accompanying dressing room all providing a sumptuous spa-like feel.

The master bedroom of the property

The rural idyll also boasts a standalone guest suite with vaulted ceilings and its own kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living space.

The lounge of the property

As well as making Grant a multi-millionaire - the Lake District House Draw raised £850,000 for Dogs Trust. The money raised will help Dogs Trust to care for dogs in need, from those in distress who need special care, to those who need a loving home. The charity also provides help and guidance from training and behaviour experts to dog-owners who need a helping hand.

Dogs are handed over to Dogs Trust for various reasons, and one of the main causes is because of behaviour-related issues. The dedicated teams at Dogs Trust Rehoming Centres are committed to give the dogs the care and attention they need. From canine carers, handlers, training and behaviour experts to volunteers, they all play a vital part in getting the dogs back on their paws and finding them their forever homes.

The property also accommodates outdoor dining with views over its stunning acres of land

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Grant has won his dream home - and was able to contribute to this fantastic £850,000 raise for Dogs Trust in the process.

“Omaze is a win-win for both charities and entrants. By offering incredible prizes, like this beautiful house in the heart of the Lake District, we give people the chance to win the house of their dreams, while also introducing charities to audiences they wouldn’t usually be able to reach. This method of fundraising is helping to make a big difference, we’ve already raised £9,150,000 for good causes across the UK.”

One of five bedrooms within the property