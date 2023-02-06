Congratulations to the Lanarkshire man!

A mystery National Lottery winner, known only as Mr. R from Lanarkshire, has won a massive £1,000,000 Lotto prize by matching five main numbers plus the Bonus Ball in the draw on Saturday January 28.

The lucky Lanarkshire gentleman plans to go on holiday and treat his family after winning big on the lotto from playing a personal selection of birthday numbers via the National Lottery app. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. R for winning this fantastic prize. He can now look forward to a dream holiday and treating his family!”

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money support projects ranging from local charity funding to supporting national athletes win medals at last summer’s Commonwealth Games.

