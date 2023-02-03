The brother and sister teen team from Clarkston are certfied geniuses who were chosen to launch this years brain game

Scottish MENSA students launch Marie Curie’s brain game as search begins for country’s brainiest business

Two of Scotland’s brightest young minds joined forces with Marie Curie today (2 February) to help launch one of the charity’s biggest fundraising nights of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rucha Chandorkar, aged 13, and brother Akhilesh, aged 18, were on hand to unveil details of Marie Curie’s iconic Glasgow brain game, coming to the city’s Hilton hotel on Thursday 28th September 2023 for its 16th year!

The family from Clarkston are among the brainiest 2% of the population and both members of MENSA - the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world.

Marie Curie has enlisted the help of the smart duo to put together a quiz to top all quizzes. Building on success of previous events, the end-of-life charity, is hoping to make 2023’s event the most successful so far with ambitions to top the £150,000 raised last year.

Catherine Maclean, Special Events Manager at Marie Curie, said:“There couldn’t be a more perfect duo to launch the 2023 Glasgow Brain Game and we’re hugely thankful to Rucha and Akhilesh for giving us their support.

Advertisement

“This event is such a significant night for the charity and the work we carry out in the city. The format of the evening has all the right ingredients for an amazing night - fun, entertainment and networking with a healthy dose of competitive quizzing thrown in.

“With Rucha and Akhilesh helping this year – the business community in Scotland better start swotting up right now!”

Advertisement

“Every year we look to make the event bigger and better and this year is no exception. To do that, we need the continued support of the business community who help make it all possible. Our Glasgow Hospice supported 225 patients and their families in 21/22 and the nursing service made over 2,200 home visits allowing people to be cared for in their own homes at end of life and events like this ensure we can continue to provide these vital services to people who need it the most.”

Rucha, a pupil at St Ninian’s High School in the city’s south side, said: “When Marie Curie first approached us and asked us to get involved, I couldn’t have been happier to support them. The Brain Game has raised so much money for the Glasgow community over the years and I really hope this year we can top that. I’m aware of how much good work Marie Curie does across the city so I’m delighted to be able to play a part for such a worthwhile cause.”

Advertisement

Akhilesh, who is now a student at St Andrew’s University, said: “The Brain Game seems like a fun and competitive event- a great test of general knowledge all in aid of such an amazing charity.

“Having heard that it costs nearly £10,000 a day to run the Glasgow Hospice, we’re just pleased to be able to play a small part in helping Marie Curie reach that goal.”

Rucha (13), with her brother Akhilesh (18) are both members of MENSA, and helped launch the Glasgow Brain Game

Marie Curie’s Glasgow Hospice needs almost £10,000 per day to run and the Glasgow Brain Game is one of the biggest contributors in helping to raise those vital funds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2022, over 400 people took part from across many of Scotland’s leading businesses, including KPMG, Pinsent Masons, United Airlines and Arnold Clark. Construction group Morgan Sindall walked away with the top title of Glasgow’s Brain Game champions.

Throughout the evening, a series of quiz rounds will take place, covering sports, architecture and music to help identify the smartest business in the room. A silent and live auction will also take place, as well as a raffle sponsored by United Airlines, to win two return business class flights to New York.