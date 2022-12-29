‘Santa came early in our house this year’

Stuart’s Coaches of Carluke invited a six-year-old bus mega-fan to the depot to get an exclusive look at the behind-the-scenes world of bus travel.

Six-year-old Max McGrevey from Carluke is autistic and has a special interest in buses - the young boy is obssessed with them, even dressing up as a Stuart’s bus for Halloween.

Advertisement

Max in his Stuarts Coaches Halloween costume that his mum Fiona helped make

Max’s mum, Fiona McGrevey helped make the costume for the young bus fan, which he was absolutely delighted with, little did he know he had a much bigger surprise on the way.

Max got an exclusive look at the buses in the depot

Fiona sent a picture of Max in his Hallowen costume to Stuarts Coaches of Carluke, who were very impressed by the costume, so much so that they invited Max down to the yard to check out what the buses get up to behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He even got to sit in the drivers seat!

They took the young boy on a tour around the depot just before Christmas - and even gave him an exclusive ride around Carluke on his favourite route.

To top things off - Stuarts put in a special order for a custom made child-sized bus drivers uniform.

Max was given an exclusive tour of the yard by Stuarts Coaches

Advertisement

Max’s mum, Fiona McGrevey, said:”Max is autistic and has an obsession with buses. For Halloween he wanted to dress as a Stuart’s bus… when I sent a picture of Max in his Halloween costume to the team at Stuart’s, they not only invited us down to the yard but they ordered Max a custom made Stuart’s coaches uniform.

“They let Max tour the yard and even took him a ride on his favourite bus round Carluke. The team really went out of their way to make Max happy and we are beyond grateful. Santa came early in our house this year.”

Advertisement