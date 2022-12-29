The ten-year-old impressed boxing day shoppers with his skills on Piano as he raised money for Cash for Kids

Nathan Lee stunned shoppers with his renditions of classical and pop music

Boxing Day shoppers at Braehead shopping centre were treated to an expert piano performance from a 10-year-old keyboard wonderkid.

Youngster Nathan Lee from Paisley played both classical music and pop songs on a piano the centre has placed in the upper mall between Marks and Spencer and Café Nero.

Nathan was raising money for the Cash For Kids charity and shoppers were asked to donate what they could to the bucket collection next to where Nathan was performing.

Glasgow Academy pupil Nathan has been playing the piano since he was five; and his school friends have already dubbed him King of the Piano.

He wowed the crowds with classical pieces like Mozart’s Turkish March and Flight of the Bumblebee, by Rimsky Korsakov. But he also played pop songs like All of Me, by John Legend; the Wiz Khalif and Charlie Puth hit, See you Again and the Lewis Capaldi chart topper, Someone You Loved.

Nathan brought some of his musically-talented friends, Wenhao Hu and twins, Mia and Emma Liu, to also play piano at Braehead.

Nathan, from Glenburn, in Paisley said: “This is the first time I’ve performed asking people to donate money to charity.

“I’ve been practising for hours every day and I really enjoyed playing for the people shopping at Braehead.”

Peter Beagley, Braehead’s centre director said: “This was a really special treat for shoppers.

“Nathan is unbelievable on the piano – and it’s even more amazing since he’s only ten years old.

