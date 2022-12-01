Paisley’s Christmas countdown is now under way– with an outdoor ice rink at the heart of a month-long programme of festive fun across the town centre.

The Paisley’s Christmas event is organised by Renfrewshire Council in partnership with local business improvement district Paisley First and Scotland’s Theme Park, and runs until Friday 30 December.

Yesterday (30 November) saw the first skaters take to the outdoor ice rink in County Square – with local community groups getting the first shot on the ice. Joining them were local figure skater Lacey Millar, nine, who attends Lochfield Primary, who showed off her skills on the ice to Santa, who had popped along.

Highlights of the month-long programme of events include:

the ice rink with themed Bavarian bar and festive outdoor rides in County Square – open seven days a week (excluding Christmas and Boxing Day). Tickets can be bought online, with special ASN sessions planned for Sundays 11 and 18 December;

Paisley First’s Christmas Market on the High Street (Friday to Sunday for the next three weekends) plus the chance to win prizes through their Golden Ticket competition and Gingerbread Trail;

Santa’s reindeer on the High Street and Santa’s Grotto in the Paisley Centre (selected dates);

a free programme of creative craft-making, workshops, storytelling and fun activity for all the Art Department in Causeyside Street (various dates from 10 to 23 December);

much more including a family silent disco and carol concert at the Methodist Central Hall, Christmas storytelling sessions and family films at the Wynd Centre, a Christmas ceilidh and movies at the Bungalow, and a pop-up panto at Coats Venue.

More information can be found on the Paisley website, inclusing details of what’s happening where and when as some events are free drop-ins, others are ticketed.

The month-long programme is taking place instead of a Christmas lights switch-on event. The town’s Christmas lights were turned on last night and will be on throughout December.

Louisa Mahon, Renfrewshire Council’s head of marketing, communications and events, said: “We are thrilled to be launching the Paisley’s Christmas programme with our partners.

“There’s a fantastic programme of activity planned and something for everyone – and it was important to us to make sure large parts of the programme are free to attend.

“Paisley town centre has loads to offer festive shoppers and the activity we and our partners have laid on will help bring people in to see it – we encourage everyone to support local traders by Spending Local where you can.”

Colette Cardosi, Chair of Paisley First, added: “Paisley is the only place to be this Christmas, We’ll have entertainment for the kids, a chance for you to get your Christmas shopping sorted and plenty of food and drink venues to help you make the most of festive family get-togethers.

“Our Christmas Market on the High Street will feature great local traders, perfect for Christmas shopping, so why not treat yourself?

“And to mark Small Business Saturday this weekend, TV weatherman Sean Batty will be touring the town to inspect all the festive displays as part of a special Judging Day.

“Come into Paisley and judge them for yourself! And as you are taking a stroll around town, lookout for our Gingerbread family – help find them all and you could win a prize.

“Running until Wednesday 4 January, pick up your trail leaflet from the Paisley First leaflet racks in the Paisley Centre or the Piazza Shopping Centre.”

Marc Taylor, CEO, Scotland’s Theme Park said: “Paisley’s Christmas has a terrific line up of activities this year and we’re delighted to be a partner.

“The ice-rink has become a top festive day out and it’s a great attraction for the town to have this year.