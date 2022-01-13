Ricky Gervais’ hugely popular Netflix series After Life returns to our screens for its last season this week.

Viewers will return to the fictional town of Tambury one more time when hit-show After Life returns to Netflix for its third and final season.

The show, which is written and directed by Ricky Gervais, has gained mass appeal since it first aired in 2019.

But the actor and comedian confirmed that the soon-to-be-released third season will be the last as he reprises his role as local journalist Tony for the final time.

After Life has been incredibly well received by critics and it was revealed that the show has been watched almost 100 million times by Netflix subscribers.

Focusing on a number of emotionally intense themes such as loss, grief and suicide, Gervais has blended his distinct and hilarious comedy with amusing and iconic characters, which will almost certainly be the case for the upcoming series.

When can you watch After Life series three?

Viewers can watch the third and final series of After Life on Netflix from Friday, January 14.

Similar to most television shows on the streaming platform, all six episodes will be available to stream on the same day.

It is expected to be available from 8am.

If you still need to catch up ahead of Friday, all twelve episodes of the previous two seasons are available to stream now on Netflix.

Who is expected to star in the final series?

Following a number of images and an official trailer release - which you can view below - there are a number of actors reprising their roles for series three.

Diane Morgan (Motherland, Mandy) will return to her role as Tony’s work colleague Kath, as well as Tony Way (Cobra, Britannia) who plays best mate Lenny.

Comedian Joe Wilkinson (Sex Education, Him and Her) comes back as the dry yet hilarious postman, as does Penelope Wilton (Doctor Who) who plays Anne.

The trailer shows that Kerry Godliman (Bad Move, Derek) will star in flashbacks as Tony’s wife, with Ashley Jensen and Tom Basden returning as Emma and Matt respectively.

Where is After Life filmed?

The black-comedy-drama has been shot in various areas and locations around London.

Fictional town Tambury is set in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, which is a part of the Greater London Metropolitan area.

Tony’s house is situated in the Vale of Health, with some scenes filmed at Beaconsfield.

How to watch the third series of After Life?

After Life is a Netflix exclusive series meaning viewers must have a subscription to the platform - for more information about subscribing to Netflix, click here.