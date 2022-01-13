For months there has been speculation about the Sausage, Bean and Cheese melt..here’s your latest update

The Sausage Bean, and Cheese melt has been missing from Greggs shelves for months now.

Fans have been disappointed since autumn 2021 as the chain struggled to get their hands on the famous pastry due to supply shortages.

Some fans were worried the Sausage, Bean and Cheese melt would never return to shelves.

Amid the shortages, Greggs told worried fans that their favourite snack had not been discontinued.

A spokesperson went on to say that staff were "working round the clock" to get sausage, bean and cheese melts back on the menu. Luckily, the festive bake makes it’s return, to curb the disappointment and lack of SBC melts.

However, it seems the hard work paid off, and the legendary product is set to return to the ovens once again.

GlasgowWorld spoke to a Greggs spokesperson on Tuesday who said:

"Our Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt is currently having a well-deserved rest. Fans of Greggs bakes should keep their eyes peeled for products returning to the range."

However, soon after this Greggs posted a blurry teaser picture captioned: "The comeback you’ve bean waiting for… 2 days to go,"

Meaning you could see them on the shelves of your local Greggs as soon as this week.

The hunt is definitely on, and fans can rest easy knowing their favourite pastry is finally making it’s triumphant comeback.

Let us know if you see them in your local Greggs.