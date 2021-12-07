With Storm Barra very much on the way we have a round up of the best ways to protect yourself and your home.

After Glasgow was hit Storm Arwen just last week, a new storm has arrived.

Storm Barra is set to bring colder temperatures and more chance of snow this week, as well as strong winds.

There is currently a yellow warning across Glasgow and parts of scotland for snow. Tempratures are set to drop as low as -4°C .

The Met Office has issued wind, snow and flood warnings across the whole of the UK.

The Met Office has a number of helpful resources on their website on how to best prepare for the dangerous weather.

Insurance sites are also offering advice on how to get the best coverage to protect your home or your business.

We have a breakdown and round up of the advice they offer below:

10 tips to protect yourself during a snowy weather

Get your flu jab. Flu can affect people in different ways and is offered free to those who are most at risk.

Check your car tyres. It is illegal to drive in winter conditions with low levels of tread on your tyres.

Make sure your car has a winter kit in case you get stranded. These include de-icer, food, drink, in-car phone charger, high visibility clothing, warm clothes and blankets as well as jump leads.

Warning triangles are really important during the darker months in case of a breakdown on dangerous roads. The signs should be 45 metres from the vehicle.

Check your heating. Ensuring your heating is working correctly is imperative during the colder months.

Check your insurance. Cover yourself for any potential damages from icy or stormy weather.

Keep up to date with all the weather updates. Luckily we have you covered on all things weather.

Have basic supplies kit ready in the house like batteries, torches, bottled water, medicines and important documents in case your access gets disrupted.

Make alternative plans. For example, if you are relying on the rail network make sure there is another safe alternative for getting home or staying with a friend.

Consider storing spare battery chargers and keeping them up to date even when there is no risk of a storm. We are so reliant on the internet but sometimes storms can cut power and our access to it.

10 tips to protect your home from a storm

Get your roof checked. Before it gets too windy it’s always worth checking for loose slates.

Ensure that all your fences are firmly in the ground.

Check if your home or office is at risk for flooding, and contact The Environment Agency immediately for advice and information.

Ensure you’re home is insured, and that your policy is up to date. Building insurance offers peace of mind and coverage when you need it.

Close and securely fastened doors, windows, especially those facing the wind.

Secure loose objects like garden furniture, ladders and things that could be blown into windows with strong gusts of winds.

Park vehicles in a garage if you have one. If you do not, keep them clear of buildings, trees, walls and fences.

Ensure that all gutters and pipes are free from debris to avoid overflowing and damage during heavy rain.

In case of flooding it’s a good idea to have sandbags at doors, windows and other gaps in a home.