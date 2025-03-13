Lack of sleep could be damaging your eyesight

On World Sleep Day, Optical Express reveals how too little, or too much, sleep could harm your vision

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of people are unknowingly putting their eye health at risk simply by not getting the right amount of sleep, experts at Optical Express have warned.

Most Popular

Leading eye health specialists are highlighting the crucial link between sleep and vision, revealing the optimal amount of rest to keep eyes healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sleep plays a vital role in eye function, allowing the eyes to recover, produce essential tears and remove irritants and toxins that build up during the day. However, both sleep deprivation and excessive sleep can negatively impact vision.

Leading eye health specialists are highlighting the crucial link between sleep and vision

The dangers of too little sleep

Not getting enough sleep can cause a range of eye issues, including:

· Dry eye syndrome – Sleep deprivation reduces tear production, leading to dryness, irritation and discomfort.

· Blurred vision – Fatigue can cause difficulty focussing, making objects appear blurry or double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Eye spasms – Twitching eyelids, also known as myokymia, are a common side effect of too little sleep.

· Increased risk of eye diseases – Chronic sleep deprivation is also linked to an increased risk of glaucoma, which can lead to permanent vision loss if left untreated. This eye condition is often referred to as the “silent killer of vision”.

While insufficient sleep is widely recognised as harmful, research also suggests that excessive sleep, typically more than nine hours per night, can be linked to certain eye conditions, including:

· Increased pressure in the eyes – There have been links between prolonged sleep and raised intraocular pressure, a major risk factor for glaucoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Circulation issues – Poor blood flow from oversleeping may contribute to retinal problems over time.

Experts at Optical Express recommend that adults aim for between seven to nine hours of sleep per night for optimal eye health. This allows the eyes to rest, repair and stay properly hydrated, reducing the risk of developing common eye problems.

Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, is urging people to prioritise sleep to protect their vision.

He said: “Many people don’t realise just how vital sleep is for eye health. The eyes go through a natural recovery process while we sleep and without adequate test, they can become dry, irritated and more susceptible to disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting between seven and nine hours of good quality sleep each night is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect your vision in the long term.”

This World Sleep Day, Optical Express is encouraging people to take stock of their sleeping habits and make positive changes to protect their eye health.

For more information or to book an eye test, visit the Optical Express website at www.opticalexpress.co.uk.