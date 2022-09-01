Met Office announce 2022/2023 storm names including Betty, Fleur and Val

Storm Eunice ran rampant in 2022, with The O2 impacted by the storm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has announced new storm names for 2022/2023.

The names were selected by the Met Office, in partnership with Met Éireann and KNMI.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the eighth year of the storm naming project which was designed to help raise awareness and inform the public of the risks of severe weather conditions.

Most Popular

The Met Office says naming storms helps prepare people for extreme weather (image: Getty Images)

The naming of storms has made it easier for the Met Office to engage with and educate the public more efficiently on the severity of individual storms.

The Met Office’s names on the list have come through submissions from the public.

The name, Betty, ran out the winner of a public vote on Met Office Twitter , with more than 12,000 votes cast to select the name for the letter B.

Met Office Head of Situational Awareness Will Lang, who leads responses in times of severe weather, said: “We know from seven years of doing this that naming storms works. Last year, Storms Arwen and Eunice brought some severe impacts to the UK and we know that naming storms helps to raise awareness and give the public the information they need to stay safe in times of severe weather.”

Evelyn Cusack, Head of Forecasting Division in Met Éireann , welcomes storm naming as a very important tool in National Met Services’ warnings arsenal. She said: “The annual unveiling of the new storm names on the 1st September creates great media and public interest. More importantly though, during the winter when a storm is named for potential Orange/Red impacts, it creates a great media and public ‘call to action’ helping to save lives and property.”

Full list of storm names for 2022/2023