You can catch Stormzy perform at in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro - and tickets are still available.

Stormzy has released his rescheduled tour dates, after the original tour dates were postponed due to the global pandemic.

The tour is for his #1 album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’, and he was due to tour the album in 2020 and 2021, but had to reschedule the dates due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The album is Stormzy’s second number one after his previous album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, released in 2017, also shot to number 1, with both Heavy Is The Head and Gang Signs & Prayer being nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

James Howard, from Pomona stated in an official press release that in July 2018, Stormzy announced #Merky Books, an imprint within Penguin Random House UK, dedicated to publishing the best new fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

In August 2018 he announced ‘The Stormzy Scholarship’, an annual studentship to fund two Black British students to go to the University of Cambridge.

In addition, earlier this year Stormzy announced that he will pledge £10 m, over 10 years, to organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and Black empowerment within the UK.

In a career that began in 2014 with ‘Dreamers Disease’ Stormzy shot to fame with songs such as Shut Up and Big For Your Boots which catapulted him to fame, before subsequent albums such as GSAP and HITH and duets with Ed Sheeran and more cemented his place as an internationally recognised and acclaimed musician.

The Croydon rapper took his celebrity status further, putting himself in the spotlight once more as he headlined Glastonbury in 2019, becoming the first British rapper to ever headline Glastonbury Festival, one of the world’s biggest music festivals, joining artists such as Coldplay, Radiohead, David Bowie, Beyonce and more as headliners of the famous festival.

Stormzy Glasgow dates

In Glasgow, you can see Stormzy perform on April 4 – OVO Hydro.

Stormzy ticket prices

Tickets for his Glasgow performance are from £37.95 and can be bought from Ticketmaster.

The rest of his tour dates and locations for March 2022 can be found here:

MARCH 2022

13 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne

16 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

18 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

19 – AO Arena, Manchester

20 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

21 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

24 – BIC, Bournemouth

27 – The O2 Arena, London

28 –The O2 Arena, London

29 –The O2 Arena, London

01 – 3ARENA - Dublin

02 – 3ARENA - Dublin