Rescheduled dates for Love On Tour 2022 have been announced as Harry Styles is set to bring along Mitski to his UK shows which kick off from June.

Multi-platinum recording artist Harry Styles has released official rescheduled dates for his Love On Tour 2022, including a new stadium show in Glasgow.

Styles will kick off his 32-city world tour in June when he visits three recently announced stadiums across the United Kingdom.

The tour will open under the lights of Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium before Styles graces the likes of Manchester’s Old Trafford and London’s Wembley Stadium.

Harry Styles will continue the tour during rescheduled dates across Europe in July, visiting a number of countries such as Paris and Germany before concluding in Latin America in December.

Special guests for the tour have also been announced, with American indie singer Mitski joining Styles across all of his shows across the UK.

Arlo Parks (Dublin), Wolf Alice (selected European dates) and Koffee (all Latin America shows) will also accompany the two-time BRIT award winner.

When and where is Harry Styles’ show in Glasgow?

Glasgow Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium will play host to Harry Styles on the opening night of his Love On Tour 2022 world tour on Saturday June 11.

Ibrox Stadium will play host to a Harry Styles gig in June

How to get tickets for the Glasgow show?

Tickets will go on sale for Harry Styles’ Glasgow show on Friday 28 January from 9am.

You can purchase tickets at LiveNation.co.uk.

Anyone who had tickets for the 2020 UK Tour dates will be refunded and receive an exclusive access presale for his performances at Glasgow, Manchester and London.

Who is Mitski?

For Harry Styles’ visit to Glasgow, he will not be alone as he has invited American indie singer Mitski alongside him.

Mitski has an album called ‘Laurel Hell’ that is set to release on February 4 2022 and is known for her critically acclaimed albums ‘Be The Cowboy’ and ‘Puberty 2’ that catapulted her into an indie star.

Her music deals with often tense lyrics accompanied by the iconic sounds of the 1980s.

What are the Covid guidelines at the Glasgow show?

Event organisers have ensured that the tour will follow all local and public health guidelines, as well as any venue protocols that are in-place.

Anyone attending is encouraged to visit the official website for the Ibrox Stadium ahead of the show for the latest health and safety information.

To visit the Ibrox Stadium website, click here.

Full list of Harry Style’s Love On Tour 2022 tour dates

JUNE

11th — Glasgow, U.K. Ibrox Stadium (New Show)*

15th — Manchester, U.K. Emirates Old Trafford (New Show)*

18th — London, U.K. Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (New Show)*

22nd — Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium (New Show) #

26th — Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion (New Show) ^

29th — Stockholm, Sweden Tele2 Arena (New Show) ^

JULY

1st — Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena (New Show) ^

3rd — Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena (Rescheduled Date)

5th — Paris, France Accor Arena ^

7th — Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis (Rescheduled Date) ^

9th — Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome (Rescheduled Date) ^

11th — Munich, Germany Olympiahalle (Rescheduled Date) ^

13th — Budapest, Hungary Budapest Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

15th — Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

16th — Vienna, Austria Stadthalle (Rescheduled Date) ^

18th — Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

20th — Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

22nd — Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

25th — Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

26th — Turin, Italy Pala Alpitour (Rescheduled Date) ^

29th — Madrid, Spain WiZink Center (Rescheduled Date) ^

31st — Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

NOVEMBER

20th — Guadalajara, México Arena FVG (Rescheduled Date) ^^

22nd — Monterrey, México Arena Monterrey (Rescheduled Date) ^^

25th — Mexico City, México Foro Sol (Rescheduled Date) ^^

27th — Bogotá, Colombia Parque Salitre Mágico (Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

29th — Lima, Peru Jockey Club (Rescheduled Date) ^^

DECEMBER

1st — Santiago, Chile Estadio Bicentenario La Florida (Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

3rd — Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate(Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

6th — São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque (Rescheduled Date) ^^

8th — Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Área Externa da Jeunesse Arena (Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

10th — Curitiba, Brazil Pedreira Paulo Leminski (New Show) ^^