The incident occurred at Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street Station, on Thursday morning.

The emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident where three people have been stabbed in central London.

A City of London Police statement said reads: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am.

“Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated.

“This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related.”