The UK’s longest running soap will not air during its usual slot on Monday night - here’s the reason why

Coronation Street fans will be disappointed to see that the show has been axed from the ITV schedule tonight (January 9). This is the second time in just three days that the soap has not aired in its usual slot.

Coronation Street is usually aired on ITV on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The soap has been removed from its usual Monday slot to make way for ITV coverage of the FA Cup third round tie between Oxford United and Arsenal.

It was removed from its Friday (January 6) slot to make way for live ITV coverage of the Manchester United vs Everton match. After being left off the schedule for Monday evening, it will revert to its usual three slots during the working week.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that the ITV schedule has been disrupted due to the football. The recent Qatar World Cup saw the schedule change multiple times due to World Cup coverage at the end of November and for most of December.

After being cancelled on January 6, fans were treated to a Sunday episode. The most recent episode finally saw Griff caught by the police after weeks of racist propaganda that has plagued the cobbles.

