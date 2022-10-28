Homes in former Glasgow school building to go on sale this month

The former West End school building was turned into apartments.

Cala Homes (West) flagship development Jordanhill Park has reached a significant milestone, with more than 60 per cent sold within the iconic David Stow building.

It comes as the first homes from the final phase of the popular development are set to be unveiled to buyers later this month, including brand-new duplex apartments.

The category B-listed building, which sits at the centre of the development, is being completely restored, offering a range of brand-new apartments converted from the original teaching school.

Inside the homes in the David Stow building.

The David Stow building features a collection of 64 completely unique apartments within Cala’s Jordanhill Park development. The homebuilder is set to launch its final phase within the David Stow building this month, which comprises of bespoke one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments including an all-new duplex apartment style.

Plot 324, one of the brand-new duplex apartments included in the phase, is a three-bedroom home set across two storeys which also features an outdoor decking area and views over both the north and south courtyards.

Liana Canavan, sales & marketing director, at Cala Homes (West), said: “It’s an exciting time at Jordanhill Park as we reach this impressive milestone at the David Stow.

“With more than 60 per cent of the David Stow building now reserved and with our brand-new duplex apartments soon to be available for the first time, those interested should act now to secure their chance to live within this historical building.

“We are thrilled to release the first homes from the last phase and predict our final phase will be in high demand and with new homestyles set to arrive there is plenty to see at Jordanhill Park with homes to suit all types of buyers.”

Prices for David Stow apartments start from £285,000 for a one-bedroom home, while plot 324 is priced at £699,995 and plot 335 is £720,000.