COP26: Top 10 tips to reduce your carbon footprint

With COP26 around the corner, the conversation around the importance of being more environmentally conscious is more apparent than ever. But how do we do that? And what even is a carbon footprint?

Measuring your carbon footprint can feel complex, even for those with business experience

Our carbon footprints are measured by our lifestyle, and how much of it results in greenhouse gas emissions.

These factors include anything from travel, dietary choices, and general waste. With our carbon footprint covering so many things, there are lots of ways to reduce it!

However, there are so many pieces of advice out there, and it’s hard to dig through them all and find the most realistic options for you.

Here’s a quick round up of some of the simplest changes you can make to lead a more sustainable lifestyle:

1. Recycle - this is probably the most well known way to help live a sustainable lifestyle. Recycle, recycle, recycle!

2. Avoid fast fashion - taking care of the clothes in your wardrobe will be good for your wallet and the world. If you need a new outfit for a party, why not try renting? They have so many options that won’t be available on the high street anymore.

3. Shop local - You can get there easier, get more unique items, and support your local economy. All while reduce greenhouse gas emissions, what’s not to like?

4. Eat Less Meat and Dairy - you’ve probably seen this advice a lot, and that’s because meat and dairy industries are unfortunately some of the top contributors to greenhouse gases. Try starting small by taking part in Meat Free Mondays

5. Cut out single-use plastic - try starting out by buying loose fruit and vegetables, as well as carrying a reusable water bottle. There are so many out there you’re bound to find one that works for you. When you’re buying a bottle of water, remember you’re just buying the plastic.

6. Switch to Green Energy - There are tonnes of low carbon energy sources available now, and they are often cheaper than the big companies. In 2016, the energy industry contributed to 15 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions world wide.

7. Change your banks - In the 2015 Paris Agreement it was revealed that 60 of the world’s biggest banks spent 3.8 trillion dollars on fossil fuels. There are many banks out there that support a green initiative, just find the right one for you.

8. Reduce your purchasing - in turn you’ll reduce your waste!

9. Choose energy efficient appliances - If you’re not sure where to start, why not start with the new fridge or washing machine you were looking to replace anyway? Appliances over 20 years old will use almost 60% more energy than newer models.

10. Turn down the heating - did you know that by reducing your heating by 1C you can cut up 15% off your energy bill?

Creating a more sustainable world is a group effort, and by making small changes to our lifestyle we can make a huge positive impact.