Meet the people looking to combat isolation by avoiding the small talk

For some the thought of an endless loop of small talk is enough to send you running for the hills, one group in Glasgow is trying to combat that.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

F*** The Small Talk was founded in Berlin six years ago by Stefano Sacchi when he moved to the city. “I went to a ton of Meetups, hoping to find my people, but most of them left me bored and uninspired. I was asked, ‘Where are you from?’ about 50 times a week,” he explains. “I knew there had to be a better way to bring people together.”

That initial idea has spawned FTST groups in 15 countries, with nearly 3000 participants in 2024 - the idea focuses on connection, curiosity, and play, according to Stefano.

“Through connection, curiosity, and play, we create experiences that help people open up, have meaningful conversations, and ultimately, build relationships that go beyond the same old chit-chat. And from what we’ve heard from hundreds of attendees, this is exactly what they’ve been looking for,” Stefano says.

One of those who had a positive experience is Corinne Orton. Having first attended an FTST event in Mexico City in 2023, and with a background as an events organiser, she saw an opportunity to bring the idea to Scotland.

“The first one was so energising and new to me - a great blend of games and in-depth chats, so I was keen to go to the second. At the second one I met a really good friend,” Corinne explains. “I noticed there was a different host and it occurred to me it could be something I could get involved with when heading back home to Scotland.

“I knew there was a market for it in Edinburgh and Glasgow so I got in touch with the organiser and suggested it, and was welcomed to the team in early 2024.”

Corinne says the events, which have so far run twice during 2025 and three times in 2024, are designed to make people feel welcome and “never bored and help you forge connections through deep and meaningful conversations”, with play at the heart of the event.

The group meet at locations around the city | FTST

“You are guided through some fun short games and longer facilitated group discussions and at the end you may well have met some people you’d like to spend more time with!” Corinne says. “And if not you’ve still had a unique night out!”

The three hour long events are limited to 30 people and held at a location known only to ticket holders.

The Glasgow group seeks to bring people together who might otherwise not meet, despite having common ground.

“It’s one thing to be looking for friends when you’ve relocated to a new city, but what about if you’re in your hometown and your friends have moved on or you just want to meet more likeminded people or get into new things,” Corinne says. “There are a multitude of reasons but it all comes down to people wanting genuine connection away from screens.”

Much like Stefano, one of those people who was seeking to make new friends in a new city is Tony, aged 34, after moving to Glasgow he was interested in the FTST setup.

“It was the concept of getting away from the usual dull question loops that you get stuck in and actually having some more in-depth conversations. Especially as it would be in a group of people who all want to have this experience,” he explained. “It was a great evening where I got to meet lots of people that I probably would not have met any other way, which allowed me to expand my friendship groups in a city that I am relatively new to.”

Like many in-person meet up groups, there is a focus on moving away from digital spaces, towards and Corinne says that’s difficult as adults.

“A lot of the feedback we get is that people are looking for ways to connect that are not through apps but through activities. So many say that it’s hard to meet people as an adult, apart from through work, but work shouldn’t define us,” Corinne says.

It’s a point further emphasised by Stefano. “As technology and AI evolve, human connection is the antidote to isolation, digital fatigue, and disconnection. In-person gatherings aren’t becoming obsolete - they’re becoming essential. People will always crave spaces where they can show up, be seen, and feel a sense of belonging. This isn’t just a trend it’s a fundamental human need. And I’d love to see more of these kinds of gatherings in the world!”