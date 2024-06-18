Glasgow In The Seventies: 12 photos showing the fashion and styles we were wearing in Glasgow in the 1970s

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 13:07 BST

A snapshot of Glasgow life through fashion during the seventies

The seventies was an interesting period to be living in Glasgow as the city was rapidly changing as more people began to move into new housing estates.

Glasgow was a hub for live music as many legendary acts appeared at Green’s Playhouse which was renamed The Apollo in September 1973, If you wanted to know what was ‘cool’, to be wearing, you could get a good idea from the queues outside the venue on Renfield Street.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, the latest Glasgow news and culture - sign up today.

If you grew up in the seventies, you will have fond memories of maxi dresses, denims and platform shoes - with these old photos showing the styles which Glaswegians were wearing.

David Cassidy made an appearance at Glasgow's Shawfield Stadium in May 1974.

1. David Cassidy at Shawfield

David Cassidy made an appearance at Glasgow's Shawfield Stadium in May 1974. Photo: Travis

Shoppers pictured on Sauchiehall Street in 1975 on a sunny day.

2. Sauchiehall Street

Shoppers pictured on Sauchiehall Street in 1975 on a sunny day. | Virtual Mitchell

Crowds entering Central Station on Glasgow Fair Monday in July 1972.

3. Central Station 1972

Crowds entering Central Station on Glasgow Fair Monday in July 1972. Photo: TSPL

Christmas shopping at Paddy's Market in Glasgow, December 1971.

4. Paddy's Market 1971

Christmas shopping at Paddy's Market in Glasgow, December 1971. Photo: TSPL

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowFashionPeopleMusicMemories
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice