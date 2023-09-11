8 pictures of Glasgow’s football stadiums through the years including Celtic and Rangers
Glasgow’s football stadiums have seen some major changes over the years
Football is in the identity of Glasgow with huge crowds still going along to watch the beautiful game each weekend no matter what the weather conditions might be.
The sport has been constantly evolving over the decades with stadiums also seeing changes take place due to safety reasons and general viewing pleasure. Lesser Hampden has recently gone under major development with the stadium currently being used by the Scotland National Team for training facilities as Queen’s Park gets set to head back to Hampden.
Hampden Park holds the record for the largest crowd attendance in the city, dating back to 1937 when a crowd of 149,415 turned up to watch Scotland take on England which set the European record for an international football match.
Take a look at these brilliant photos of some of Glasgow’s most recognisable stadiums dating back 100 years ago to see the changes which have taken place.