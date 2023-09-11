Glasgow’s football stadiums have seen some major changes over the years

Football is in the identity of Glasgow with huge crowds still going along to watch the beautiful game each weekend no matter what the weather conditions might be.

The sport has been constantly evolving over the decades with stadiums also seeing changes take place due to safety reasons and general viewing pleasure. Lesser Hampden has recently gone under major development with the stadium currently being used by the Scotland National Team for training facilities as Queen’s Park gets set to head back to Hampden.

Hampden Park holds the record for the largest crowd attendance in the city, dating back to 1937 when a crowd of 149,415 turned up to watch Scotland take on England which set the European record for an international football match.

Take a look at these brilliant photos of some of Glasgow’s most recognisable stadiums dating back 100 years ago to see the changes which have taken place.

1 . Hampden Park 1923 Morgan of Scotland beats two English defenders during the Home Championship match at Hampden Park. The game finished in a 2-2 draw with goals from Cunningham and Wilson for Scotland.

2 . Hampden Park 2023 A general view inside the Hampden Park prior to the Viaplay Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on February 26, 2023.

3 . Celtic Park 1983 Jim Melrose of Celtic goes past Rangers player Dave McPherson with the famous ‘Jungle’ at Celtic Park in view.