Growing Up In Glasgow: 9 old nostalgic pictures of life growing up in 1960s Glasgow

The 1960s were a defining era for the world with it being one of the most tumultuous and divisive decades in history.

Glasgow was rapidly changing in the post-war years as tenement buildings were pulled down, with high rise living being the new way forward.

In September 1962, the city also said farewell to their beloved trams which had been a part of Glasgow life for 90 years as new motorways started to be built.

The Beatles played to screaming fans at the Odeon Theatre, Jimi Hendrix lit up Green's Playhouse and The Who played their first extended performance of their new rock opera, Tommy before an audience at the University of Strathclyde in April 1969.

Pele even played at Hampden Park during the decade with the stadium hosting the European Cup final in 1960 between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt. Scotland were crowned "unofficial world champions" in 1967 after defeating England at Wembley 3-2 in with Celtic and Rangers reaching European finals as Celtic became the first British side to win the European Cup.

Here are nine old photos of what it was like growing up in Glasgow during the 1960s.

1 . Hutchensontown, c. 1960s A snapshot of Hutchensontown in the 1960s captured by Eric Watt. | Eric Watt | Glasgow Museums

2 . Building a bogey Building a bogey was an essential part of a Glaswegian upbringing in the 60s, often made with old pram wheels and some old waste wood, though there was no strict rules as to the construction. Sadly you don't see any bogeys on the streets these days. | The Virtual Mitchell

3 . Climbing 'hings Whether it was a tree, an old shed in a back court, or anything remotely scalable, weans in the 1960s were always climbing on top of stuff. Not likely in todays health and safety culture. | The Virtual Mitchell