Glasgow nightclubs from the 1990s I wish were still around today

Glasgow nightclubs in the 1990s were some of the best nights out you could have in Europe, let alone Scotland, so today we’re looking back at pictures and history of the old clubs

Glasgow has the best nightlife in Scotland - there’s no doubt about that - with hundreds of pubs (many of which in the city centre now have a late-night license) and dozens of nightclubs spread in every corner of the city.

But doesn’t it feel like there’s something missing? There really was a certain something back in the day that made Glaswegian nightlife what it was.

It was fun. It was ruckus. It was Glaswegian.

That’s why today we’re looking back at the very best nightclubs Glasgow had in the 90s that I wish were still around today.

There was The Arches for sweaty nights of 'taps aff' tunes, and then there was The Tunnel, Glasgow’s first superclub for Judge Jules, shinny shoes and multi-coloured Ted Baker shirts.

1. The Tunnel

Found on Maxwell Street at the back of the St Enoch Centre, Fury Murry's was a popular hangout for cheap drinks and indie tunes back in the 1990s. Fran Healy drank here with his pals before finding fame with Travis.

2. Fury Murrys

Housed inside an impressive-looking former church, Cardinal Follies was one of Glasgow's best disco spots in the 1990s. Later Temple, then The Shack, the building was destroyed in a fire in 2004 and then demolished soon after.

As featured in Trainspotting, Volcano wasn’t in Edinburgh - but in Partick, and was a long-standing favourite of Glaswegians on Benalder Street.

4. Volcano

