Glasgow is a special place during the festive season with some of the city's most prominent streets being lit up with Christmas lights.

We've taken a look through the archive to discover the changing face of Glasgow at Christmas with shoppers still heading out in their droves to hit the shops in the city centre with Buchanan Street remaining a firm favourite.

Here is a look back at Buchanan Street at Christmas time.

Decorations on Buchanan Street in 1962.

1. Buchanan Street 1962

Decorations on Buchanan Street in 1962. Photo: TSPL

Christmas decorations hang above Buchanan Street in 1962.

2. Buchanan Street 1962

Christmas decorations hang above Buchanan Street in 1962. | Virtual Mitchell

The completed Christmas illuminations in Buchanan Street, Glasgow, in 1966.

3. Buchanan Street 1966

The completed Christmas illuminations in Buchanan Street, Glasgow, in 1966. Photo: Unknown

The Christmas lights on show in Buchanan Street back in 1961.

4. Buchanan Street 1961

The Christmas lights on show in Buchanan Street back in 1961. Photo: TSPL

